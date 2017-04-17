KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 310.81

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). EURKZT_TOD, EURUSD_TOD, EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on April 17 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT310.81 per US dollar at the trades volume USD29,650 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5312 per ruble at the trades volume RUR20,300 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.2033 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT310.81 per dollar (KZT-0.06); the total volume of trades – USD55,350 th. (USD-80,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD36,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5048 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,254,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_1_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes were absent in KASE trading system.

22 banks participated in the trades.