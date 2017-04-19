EN
    16:16, 19 April 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.45

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).    

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT311.45 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50,450 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5504 per ruble at the trades volume RUR37,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT45.2400 per yuan at the trades volume CNY500 th.;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT311.46 per dollar (KZT+0.80); the total volume of trades - USD98,700 th. (USD-48,500 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid made +10.0000 % per annum, the ask +5.0000 % APR;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5090 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,280,400 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    23 banks participated in the trades. 

    Economy KASE
