KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 311.93

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and EURKZT_0_002 were not traded due to the holidays on April 14 (Good Friday) and April 17 (Easter Monday) in Germany and Great Britain.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT311.93 per US dollar at the trades volume USD55,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4969 per ruble at the trades volume RUR28,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.2400 per yuan at the trades volume CNY250 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT311.76 per dollar (KZT+0.39); the total volume of trades - USD115,950 th. (USD+59,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5750 % per annum at the trades volume of USD4,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5012 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,211,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades, the KASE's press service reports.