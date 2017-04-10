KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.49

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market: - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT312.49 per US dollar at the trades volume USD40,550 th.; - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT331.49 per euro at the trades volume EUR2,400 th.; - on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4503 per ruble at the trades volume RUR135,000 th.; - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent; The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT313.21 per dollar (KZT+0.19); the total volume of trades – USD103,050 th. (USD-38,200 th.). On the currency swap transactions market: - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the ask made +9.5000 % with no bid available; - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5032 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,154,500 th.; - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent. 27 banks participated in the trades.