KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 312.75

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT312.75 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD63,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT333.81 per euro at the trades volume EUR600 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5499 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR20,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were

absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.3867 per yuan at the trades volume

CNY300 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT312.94 per dollar (KZT+0.86); the total volume of

trades - USD116,000 th. (USD-204,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD27,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0026 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,169,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

23 banks participated in the trades.