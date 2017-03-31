EN
    15:57, 31 March 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 313.71,

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM  - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_TOМ was held on KASE today due to the holidays on April 3 and 4 in the People's Republic of China (Tomb Sweeping Day).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT313.71 per US dollar at the trades volume USD102,050 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6030 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,500 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT313.73 per dollar (KZT-1.06); the total volume of trades - USD170,950 th. (+51,650 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.5473 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,206,700 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

    27 banks participated in the trades.

     

    Economy
