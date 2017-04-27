EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:02, 27 April 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 314.04

    None
    None
    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT314.04 per US dollar at the trades volume USD93,350 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5209 per ruble at the trades volume RUR60,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    - weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT45.4700 per yuan at the trades volume CNY200 th.;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT313.90 per dollar (KZT+1.46); the total volume of trades - USD156,000 th. (USD+62,000 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD8,100 th.;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.5007 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,251,200 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

    23 banks participated in the trades.

     

     

    Tags:
    Economy KASE
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!