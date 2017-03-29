KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 315.24

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT315.24 per US dollar at the trades volume USD44,800 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge and US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5359 per ruble at the trades volume RUR20,700 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT45.8700 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT315.15 per dollar (KZT+0.32); the total volume of trades - USD86,500 th. (USD-76,400 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +7.5000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD2,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.5106 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,176,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.