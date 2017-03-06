KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge

(USDKZT_TOD) made KZT316.15 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD53,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session

close the bid made up KZT331.60 per euro and the ask - KZT335.00 per

euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were

made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge

(RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4259 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR14,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and

day sessions made up KZT316.26 per dollar (KZT-1.20); the total volume of

trades - USD75,500 th. (USD-106,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the

KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.0992 % per annum at

the trades volume of USD1,025,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.