    16:36, 06 March 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge
    (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT316.15 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD53,000 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at
    the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session
    close the bid made up KZT331.60 per euro and the ask - KZT335.00 per
    euro;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the
    session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were
    made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge
    (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4259 per ruble at the trades volume
    RUR14,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the
    session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the
    session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and
    day sessions made up KZT316.26 per dollar (KZT-1.20); the total volume of
    trades - USD75,500 th. (USD-106,200 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the
    KASE trading system were absent;

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.0992 % per annum at
    the trades volume of USD1,025,300 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the
    session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    25 banks participated in the trades.

     

    Economy Banks KASE National Bank of Kazakhstan
