KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.15
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge
(USDKZT_TOD) made KZT316.15 per US dollar at the trades volume
USD53,000 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at
the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made. At the session
close the bid made up KZT331.60 per euro and the ask - KZT335.00 per
euro;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the
session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were
made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge
(RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4259 per ruble at the trades volume
RUR14,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the
session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the
session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and
day sessions made up KZT316.26 per dollar (KZT-1.20); the total volume of
trades - USD75,500 th. (USD-106,200 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the
KASE trading system were absent;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.0992 % per annum at
the trades volume of USD1,025,300 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the
session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
25 banks participated in the trades.