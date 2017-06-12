KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 316.54

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). RUBKZT_TOD was not traded on KASE today due to the holiday on June 12 in the Russian Federation (Russia Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT316.54 per US dollar at the trades volume USD50,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT354.90 per euro and the ask - KZT355.50 per euro;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT316.39 per dollar (KZT+1.21); the total volume of trades - USD81,300 th. (USD-65,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD3,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,600,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.