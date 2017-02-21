KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.06

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT317.06 per US dollar at the trades volume USD91,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT335.40 per euro at the trades volume EUR500 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4822 per ruble at the trades volume RUR20,600 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes the bid made up KZT46.1700 per yuan, the ask – KZT46.2000 per yuan.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT317.26 per dollar (KZT-1.93); the total volume of trades – USD132,100 th. (USD+48,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +5.7329 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,010,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.8507 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,067,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.