KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.34
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT317.34 per US dollar at the trades volume USD130,300 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT341.15 per euro at the trades volume EUR600 th.;
- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4524 per ruble at the trades volume RUR17,100 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.2120 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY500 th.
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT317.63 per dollar (KZT-1.39); the total volume of trades - USD235,400 th. (+99,600 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +7.3895 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,136,700 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.
25 banks participated in the trades.