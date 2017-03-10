KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 317.56

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT317.56 per US dollar at the trades volume USD51,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT337.51 per euro at the trades volume EUR700 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3755 per ruble at the trades volume RUR43,100 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOM) no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT46.0000 per yuan at the trades volume CNY100 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT317.97 per dollar (KZT+1.16); the total volume of trades – USD120,200 th. (USD-69,750 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +5.1366 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,102,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.