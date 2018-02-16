KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 319.61
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT319.61 per US dollar at the trades volume USD94,250 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6772 per ruble at the trades volume RUR30,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT319.42 per dollar (KZT-1.00), the total volume of trades - USD262,650 th. (USD-16,750 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.3160% per annum at the trades volume USD1,109,300 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
25 banks participated in the trades.