KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.12
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT320.12 per US dollar at the trades volume USD73,100 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6531 per ruble at the trades volume RUR12,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT320.42 per dollar (KZT-2.13), the total volume of trades - USD279,400 th. (USD+122,200 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3907 % per annum at the trades volume USD617,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.
24 banks participated in the trades.