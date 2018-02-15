KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.12

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, USDKZT_0_002, CNYKZT_TОМ and CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 19 in the United States (George Washington's birthday) and on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT320.12 per US dollar at the trades volume USD73,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6531 per ruble at the trades volume RUR12,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT320.42 per dollar (KZT-2.13), the total volume of trades - USD279,400 th. (USD+122,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3907 % per annum at the trades volume USD617,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

24 banks participated in the trades.