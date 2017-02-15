KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.24

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made

KZT320.24 per US dollar at the trades volume USD81,700 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT339.23 per euro at the trades volume EUR150 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6180 per ruble at the trades volume RUR78,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT320.70 per dollar (KZT-1.79); the total volume of trades - USD132,100 th. (USD+49,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up

+12.0000 % APR with no ask available;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.1134 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,028,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.