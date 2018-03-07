KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 320.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT320.27 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD70,150 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6317 per ruble at the trades volume RUB32,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT320.19 per dollar (KZT+0.74), the total volume of trades - USD97,950 th. (USD-67,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.8055 % per annum at the trades volume USD166,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.8204 % per annum at the trades volume USD635,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.