    16:27, 03 July 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.14

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM and USDKZT_0_001 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day).

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.14 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD58,650 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT365.80 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4412 per ruble at the trades volume
    RUR22,000 th.;

    - on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT320.44 per dollar (KZT+0.44); the total volume of
    trades - USD163,800 th. (USD+13,600 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0002 % per annum at the trades volume of USD493,500 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

    25 banks participated in the trades.

     

