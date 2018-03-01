KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.49

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_002 and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE due to the holiday of March 8th (International Women's Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, March 3, to Friday, March 9

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.49 per US dollar at the trades volume USD97,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6947 per ruble at the trades volume RUB45,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT321.34 per dollar (KZT+1.04), the total volume of trades - USD139,800 th. (USD-30,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.1202 % per annum at the trades volume USD375,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.