KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.51
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.51 per US dollar at the trades volume
USD118,350 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT367.00 per euro and the ask - KZT368.00 per euro.
- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4553 per ruble at the trades volume
RUR39,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.46 per dollar (KZT-1.67); the total volume of trades - USD244,650 th. (USD+62,300 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,725,700 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.
25 banks participated in the trades.