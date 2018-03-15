KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 321.85

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT321.85 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD101,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6440 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR54,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT51.0200 per yuan at the trades volume CNY50

th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.78 per dollar (KZT-0.20), the total volume of trades - USD181,600 th. (USD+46,050 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6755 % per annum at the trades volume USD118,800 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7241 % per annum at the trades volume USD511,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.