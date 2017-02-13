KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.15 per US dollar at the trades volume USD36,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT343.04 per euro at the trades volume EUR2,200 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5392 per ruble at the trades volume RUR78,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT321.95 per dollar (KZT-1.35); the total volume of trades - USD61,000 th. (USD-51,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +6.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD7,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +6.2525 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,029,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

22 banks participated in the trades.