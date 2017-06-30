EN
    15:59, 30 June 2017 | GMT +6

    KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.67

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM, EURKZT_TOМ, EURUSD_TOM, RUBKZT_TOМ, CNYKZT_TOM, USDKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_001 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on July 4 in the US (Independence Day), on July 6 in Kazakhstan (Capital Day) and move of the day-off from Saturday, July 1, to Friday, July 7.

    Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

    - weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.67 per US dollar at the trades volume
    USD85,450 th.;

    - on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT368.60 per euro at the trades volume EUR200 th.;

    - on euro with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - on euro with settlements Т+0 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

    - weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4417 per ruble at the trades volume
    RUR45,000 th.;

    The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT322.27 per dollar (KZT+0.81); the total volume of trades - USD134,350 th. (USD-110,300 th.).

    On the currency swap transactions market:

    - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0007 % per annum at the trades volume of USD3,351,500 th.;

    - on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

    26 banks participated in the trades.

     

     

