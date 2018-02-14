KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 322.68

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments CNYKZT_TОМ and CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT322.68 per US dollar at the trades volume USD70,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT398.64 per euro at the trades volume EUR1,100 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.5996 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT322.55 per dollar (KZT-1.66), the total volume of trades - USD157,200 th. (USD-169,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.1000 % per annum at the trades volume USD9,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6424% per annum at the trades volume USD488,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

25 banks participated in the trades.