KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.47

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument CNYKZT_SPT was held on KASE today due to the holidays on February 15-21, 2018 in the People's Republic of China (Chinese New Year).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT323.47 per US dollar at the trades volume USD133,750 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT323.76 per US dollar at the trades volume USD10,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT398.05 per euro at the trades volume EUR550 th.;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6154 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT50.9900 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.0600 per yuan.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT324.21 per dollar (KZT-2.49), the total volume of trades - USD326,650 th. (USD+205,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0000 % per annum at the trades volume USD10,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6962% per annum at the trades volume USD609,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.