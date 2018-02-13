KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 323.47
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT323.47 per US dollar at the trades volume USD133,750 th.;
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOМ) made KZT323.76 per US dollar at the trades volume USD10,000 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT398.05 per euro at the trades volume EUR550 th.;
- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6154 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,000 th.;
- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the bid made up KZT50.9900 per yuan, the ask - KZT51.0600 per yuan.
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT324.21 per dollar (KZT-2.49), the total volume of trades - USD326,650 th. (USD+205,100 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.0000 % per annum at the trades volume USD10,000 th.;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.6962% per annum at the trades volume USD609,000 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.
26 banks participated in the trades.