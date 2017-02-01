KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 324.47

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE), the website reads.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD)

made KZT324.47 per US dollar at the trades volume USD62,850 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at

the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD)

made up KZT350.60 per euro at the trades volume EUR300 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the

session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were

made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)

made up KZT5.3857 per ruble at the trades volume RUR183,400 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day

sessions made up KZT324.36 per dollar (KZT+0.12); the total volume of trades -

USD80,600 th. (USD-30,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +7.2690 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD182,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +6.5291 % per annum at the trades

volume of USD770,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close

quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.