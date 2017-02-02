KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.04
Based on results of trades on the spot-market:
- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD)
made KZT325.04 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,100 th.;
- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at
the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) no deals were made; at the
session close the bid made up KZT351.30 per euro, the ask - KZT351.80 per euro;
- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the
session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made;
at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;
- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD)
made up KZT5.4723 per ruble at the trades volume RUR31,500 th.
The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day
sessions made up KZT325.00 per dollar (KZT+0.64); the total volume of trades -
USD102,000 th. (USD+21,400 th.).
On the currency swap transactions market:
- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up
+12.0000 % per annum, the ask - +7.0000 % per annum;
- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +7.2356 % per annum at the trades
volume of USD702,600 th.;
- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close
quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.
28 banks participated in the trades.