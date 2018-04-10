KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.88

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day trading session in foreign currencies ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 28 banks traded in the session

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made up KZT 325.88 per US dollar at the trading volume of

USD 476,300 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3646 per ruble at the trading volume of RUB

52,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT325.37 per dollar (KZT+5.08), the total volume of

trading was USD 807,500 th., (USD+600,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3653 per ruble (KZT-0.1378), the total volume

of trading was RUB57,200 th., (RUB-74,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.0488 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 73,600 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.2488 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 215,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.