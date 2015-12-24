KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 325.95, RUBKZT_TOD = 4.6921

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, EURKZT_ТОМ, EURKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_001 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the US, UK and Germany (Christmas Day).Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT325.95 per US dollar at the trades volume USD218,100 th.;

- on US dollar with T+2 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0 and T+2 settlements in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT4.6921 per ruble at the trades volume RUR52,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT325.88 per dollar (-4.89); the total volume of trades - USD414,300 th. (+70,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market: - on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+2.7100 at the trades volume of USD660,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.