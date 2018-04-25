KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.17

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.17 per US dollar at the trades volume USD147,950 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0,T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+1 in US dollars (EURUSD_TОМ) made up USD1.22 per euro, the trades volume of EUR5,000 th.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements Т+2 in US dollars (EURUSD_SPT) made up USD1.22 per euro, the trades volume of EUR5,000 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.2976 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 75,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT326.28 per dollar (KZT+0.48), the total volume of trades - USD193,000 th. (USD-71,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2987 per ruble (KZT+0.0224), the total volume of trading was RUB85,000 th., (RUB+25,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3784 % per annum at the trading volume of USD87,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.4785 % per annum at the trading volume of USD365,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.