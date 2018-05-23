KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.20

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 26 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.20 per US dollar at the trades volume USD121,900 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT383.15 per euro, at the trades volume of EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.3102 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB23,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT326.00 per dollar (KZT-1.11), the total volume of trades - USD310,350 th. (USD+71,050 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3150 per ruble (KZT-0.0161), the total volume of trading was RUB48,000 th. (RUB+3,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.4120 % per annum at the trades volume of USD13,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.3760 % per annum at the trades volume of USD164,300 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.