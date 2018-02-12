KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.27 per US dollar at the trades volume USD90,550 th.;

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.67 per US dollar at the trades volume USD39,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close the ask made up KZT400.40 per euro with no bid available;

- on euro with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, Т+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.6398 per ruble at the trades volume RUR47,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT51.4433 per yuan at the trades volume CNY150 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT326.70 per dollar (KZT-0.62), the total volume of trades - USD121,550 th. (USD-28,800 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.7091 % per annum at the trades volume USD188,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.7641% per annum at the trades volume USD537,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

25 banks participated in the trades.