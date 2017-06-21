KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 326.63

ASTANA KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT326.63 per US dollar at the trades volume USD243,550 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT364.50 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4669 per ruble at the trades volume RUR57,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Chinese yuan weighted average rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT47.8525 per yuan at the trades volume CNY400 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT326.28 per dollar (KZT+4.56); the total volume of trades - USD404,350 th. (USD+131,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +9.0000 % per annum at the trades volume of USD33,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +9.0001 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,573,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

27 banks participated in the trades.