KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.41

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.41 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD114,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT372.30 per euro at the trades volume EUR100 th.;

- on euro with T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0869 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR120,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT327.66 per dollar (-2.75); the total volume of trades - USD186,100 th. (62,450 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.5300 (14.68 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD106,300 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.6600 (36.71 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD13,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

26 banks participated in the trades.