KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 327.84

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 25 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT327.84 per US dollar at the trades volume USD76,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT406.40 per euro, the trades volume EUR100 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.3264 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 35,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- Weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made up KZT52.1400 per yuan, the trades volume - CNY50 th.

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT327.87 per dollar (KZT-0.25), the total volume of trades - USD97,200 th. (USD-176,750 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.3292 per ruble (KZT-0.0351), the total volume of trading was RUB 60,000 th., (RUB-60,500 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.3319 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 86,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.4658 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 236,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.