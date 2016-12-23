KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 329.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, EURKZT_ТОМ, EURKZT_0_001 and USDKZT_0_001 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on December 26, 2016 in the US, Germany and Great Britain (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT329.90 per US dollar at the trades volume USD140,500 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4248 per ruble at the trades volume RUR40,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT328.91 per dollar (KZT-3.18); the total volume of trades – USD331,100 th. (USD+168,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made +8.1836 % per annum at the trades volume of USD921,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.