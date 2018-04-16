KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.07

ALMATY. KAZINFORM -The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 24 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.07 per US dollar at the trades volume USD80,600 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT407.90 per euro, the trades volume EUR250 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.2807 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 9,600 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT52.4700 per yuan at the trades volume CNY150 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT330.02 per dollar (KZT+2.73), the total volume of trades - USD186,500 th. (USD-32,150 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2482 per ruble (KZT-0.0553), the total volume of trading was RUB 55,600 th., (RUB-38,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.6922 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 84,200 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.5420 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 228,000 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.