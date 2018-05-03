KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.27

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instrument USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, RUBKZT_SPT, CNYKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_002, EURKZT_0_002, RUBKZT_0_002 was held today on KASE due to the holidays - May 7 (Defender of the Motherland Day) and May 9 (Victory Day) in Kazakhstan and the transfer of a day off from Saturday, May 5, Saturday, to Tuesday, May 8. 23 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.27 per US dollar at the trades volume USD43,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in tenge and in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.2018 per ruble, the trades volume - RUB 57,600 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT330.72 per dollar (KZT+0.73), the total volume of trades - USD114,750 th. (USD-49,450 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2013 per ruble, the total volume of trading was RUB82,600 th.

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +8.7208 % per annum at the trades volume of USD200,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

Photo credit: vse.media