KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 330.90

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT330.90 per US dollar at the trades volume USD83,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0580 per ruble at the trades volume RUR20,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT331.08 per dollar (-2.18); the total volume of trades - USD170,750 th. (+86,650 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1400 (15.07 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD194,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT+0.2800 per US dollar; the ask - KZT0.0000 per US dollar;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

27 banks participated in the trades.