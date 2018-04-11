KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 331.15

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). 29 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT331.15 per US dollar at the trades volume USD236,250 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT409.40 per euro, the trades volume EUR800 th.

- on euro with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.1896 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB 45,200 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT330.88 per dollar (KZT+5.51), the total volume of trades - USD556,650 th. (USD-250,850 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.2100 per ruble (KZT-0.1553), the total volume of trading was RUB 71,200 th., (RUB+14,000 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +11.2505 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 143,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.0764 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 491,100 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.