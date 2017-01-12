KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.09

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on January 16 in the US (Martin Luther King, Jr. Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.09 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD26,750 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- euro weighted average rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT353.90 per euro at the trades volume EUR300 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.5841 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR78,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT331.85 per dollar (KZT-2.11); the total volume of

trades - USD59,100 th. (USD+16,600 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +6.6700 % per annum at the trades volume of USD679,900 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

23 banks participated in the trades.