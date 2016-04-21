KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.18

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.18 per US dollar at the trades volume USD79,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.1059 per ruble at the trades volume RUR146,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.51 per dollar (-4.63); the total volume of trades - USD170,450 th. (-91,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.1400 (14.89 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD76,500 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.5300 (29.33 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD92,500 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

29 banks participated in the trades.