KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.37

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, EURKZT_0_002 and USDKZT_0_002 were not traded today on KASE due to the holiday on December 26, 2016 in the US, Germany and Great Britain (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge

(USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.37 per US dollar at the trades volume USD91,000 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made up KZT347.10 per euro at the trades volume EUR650 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 and T+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.4484 per ruble at the trades volume RUR69,500 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.09 per dollar (KZT-0.81); the total volume of

trades - USD162,450 th. (USD+18,100 th.).



On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +7.9063 % per annum at the trades volume of USD611,600 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

28 banks participated in the trades.