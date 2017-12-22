KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 332.52

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_TOM, EURUSD_TOM, EURKZT_ТОМ, EURUSD_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, USDKZT_0_001, EURKZT_0_001, and EURKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the US, the UK, and Germany (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT332.52 per US dollar at the trades volume USD113,350 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 in US dollars and tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.7079 per ruble at the trades volume RUR12,400 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT332.68 per dollar (-1.45), the total volume of trades - USD235,900 th. (-105,300 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +10.8577 % per annum at the trades volume of USD1,004,700 th.

24 banks participated in the trades.