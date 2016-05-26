KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.13

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT и USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on May 30 in the US (Memorial Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.13 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD53,000 th.;

- on US dollar with T+1 settlements no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0, T+1 and T+2 settlements in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with T+0 and T+1 settlements in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with T+0 settlements in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.1207 per ruble at the trades volume

RUR63,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT333.09 per dollar (KZT-3.15); the total volume of trades - USD136,800 th. (USD-16,850 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made +13.9300 % per annum at the trades volume of USD205,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, KASE's press service reports.

29 banks participated in the trades.