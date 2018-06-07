KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333,20

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades on RUBKZT_SPT and RUBKZT_0_002 were made today on KASE due to holidays on June 11 and 12 in Russian Federations (Russia Day). 22 members of KASE foreign exchange market traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.20 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD200,000 th;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made KZT5.4005 per ruble at the trades volume of RUB

61,000 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT333.08 per dollar (KZT+1.25), the total volume of trades - USD219,900 th. (USD+118,100 th.).

Weighted average Russian ruble rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT5.4005 per ruble (KZT+0.0466), the total volume of trading was RUB61,000 th., (RUB+14,200 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid was +11.0000% per annum, the offer - +6.1806% per annum;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +7.9248 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 198,800 th;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on RUBKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.