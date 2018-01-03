KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.43

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). Trades in RUBKZT_TOМ instrument were not held today on KASE due to holidays in the Russian Federation from 1 to 8 January 2018.

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.43 per US dollar at the trades volume USD63,100 th.

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT51.2900 per yuan at the trades volume CNY300 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT333.29 per dollar (KZT+0.96), the total volume of trades - USD109,000 th., (USD-282,700 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +9.7600 % per annum at the trades volume of USD349,700 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +9.9491 % per annum at the trades volume of USD362,400 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.

22 banks participated in the trades.