KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.70

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trading in instruments USDKZT_SPT, EURKZT_SPT, EURUSD_SPT, EURKZT_0_002 and USDKZT_0_002 was held on KASE today due to the holiday on December 25 in the USA, the UK, and Germany (Christmas Day).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.70 per US dollar at the trades volume USD176,400 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average euro rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (EURKZT_TOD) made KZT396.55 per euro at the trades volume EUR400 th.;

- on euro with settlements T+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0 and Т+1 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.6893 per ruble at the trades volume RUR28,500 th.;

- on Russian ruble with settlements Т+1 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements T+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT50.7800 per yuan at the trades volume CNY400 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.13 per dollar (-1.55), the total volume of trades - USD341,200 th. (+77,100 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average yield made up +10.9242 % per annum at the trades volume of USD708,200 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.