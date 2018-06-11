KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 333.85

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - The day foreign currency trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE). No trades on RUBKZT_TOD, RUBKZT_TOM, RUBKZT_0_001 and RUBKZT_0_002 were made today on KASE due to holidays on June 11 and 12 in Russian Federations (Russia Day). 22 banks traded in the session.

Based on the results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT333.85 per US dollar at the trades volume

USD47,900 th;

- on US dollar with settlements Т+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements Т+0, T+1 and Т+2 in US dollars no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on Russian ruble with settlements T+2 in tenge (RUBKZT_SPT) no deals were made, at the session close the offer was KZT5.400 per ruble in the absence of the bid;

- weighted average Chinese yuan rate with settlements Т+1 in tenge (CNYKZT_TOM) made KZT52.2000 per yuan at the trades volume of

CNY150 th.;

- on Chinese yuan with settlements Т+2 in tenge no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

Weighted average US dollar rate based on the results of morning and day sessions made up KZT333.80 per dollar (KZT-0,22), the total volume of trades - USD67,750 th. (USD-181,550 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 no deals were made, at the session close the bid was +11.0000 % p.a., the offer - +6.1790 % p.a.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average yield made up +8.5192 % per annum at the trading volume of USD 190,700 th.;

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made, at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent, the KASE's press service reports.