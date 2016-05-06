KASE day session: USDKZT_TOD = 334.64

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The day foreign currencies trading session ended on Kazakhstan Stock Exchange (KASE).

Based on results of trades on the spot-market:

- weighted average US dollar rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (USDKZT_TOD) made KZT334.64 per US dollar at the trades volume USD59,100 th.;

- on US dollar with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0 no deals were made; at the session close the bid made up KZT383.30 per euro with no ask available;

- on euro with settlements T+1 and T+2 in tenge no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- on euro with settlements T+0, T+1 and T+2 in US dollars no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent;

- weighted average Russian ruble rate with settlements T+0 in tenge (RUBKZT_TOD) made up KZT5.0724 per ruble at the trades volume RUR35,000 th.

The weighted average US dollar rate based on results of the morning and day sessions made up KZT334.60 per dollar (-1.11); the total volume of trades – USD69,800 th. (-134,350 th.).

On the currency swap transactions market:

- on USDKZT_0_001 weighted average rate made KZT+0.6000 (13.20 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD89,000 th.;

- on USDKZT_0_002 weighted average rate made KZT+0.7600 (41.48 % per annum) at the trades volume of USD13,700 th.;.

- on EURKZT_0_001 and EURKZT_0_002 no deals were made; at the session close quotes in the KASE trading system were absent.

26 banks participated in the trades.